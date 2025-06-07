Delhi likely to face no rain for next 5-6 days, mercury to rise

Despite a wet start to June, mercury is on the rise and the maximum temperature could inch closer to 44°C next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast, stating that no rain is likely in Delhi-NCR in the next six days. It has not issued a colour-coded alert or a heatwave alert for the region. People out on a hot day at Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

On Friday, the city saw clear skies and mostly humid weather, with the maximum settling at 38.2°C. Though this was two degrees below normal, relative humidity between 41% and 78% meant that the Heat Index (HI) or “real feel” temperature was 43°C.

IMD has now forecast clear skies, with dry westerly winds to dominate once again, leading to a spike in mercury.

The maximum is likely to be between 39-41°C on Saturday, and between 40-42°C on Sunday. “Next week, this trend will continue, and on Monday, it may touch close to 43°C and around 44°C by Tuesday,” said an IMD official.

According to the officials, there is a “break” in the monsoon at present, with a resumption in progress likely around June 11 or 12. Till then, temperatures are expected to continue to rise in the region. This despite the monsoon progressing at a quicker pace than usual this year. Its onset was declared over Kerala on May 24 – a week in advance and on May 26 in Maharashtra, as compared to a normal date of June 11.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet said that the cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh was also weakening, leading to a rise in temperature. “Dry winds from northwest India will continue, leading to a decrease in humidity levels but a rise in temperature. We do not expect any rain for at least the next five days,” he said.

It has been an unusually easy summer so far, with excessive rains in May largely keeping the temperature in check. The highest maximum recorded so far this year was 42.3°C on May 16. The month of May ended with 184.6mm in monthly rainfall — the highest ever for Delhi, data from as far as 1901 showed. May also did not see a single heatwave day this year, as compared to six such days last year.

Despite a rise in temperature this coming week, heatwave conditions are unlikely in the region, IMD has said.

In terms of air quality, the average air quality index (AQI) stood at 161 (moderate). This was down from a reading of 203 (poor) on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data .