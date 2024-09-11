Delhi Police seeks return of officers deputed to Manipur

The Delhi Police has requested the Union ministry of home affairs to send back or replace four officers sent to Manipur last year as part of multiple special investigation teams (SITs) to probe 11 cases of ethnic violence there. Delhi Police officers were deputed to CBI and SITs to probe Manipur violence. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

A senior Delhi Police officer said that two of the officers were promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general and submitted their requests for returning to the Delhi Police on the ground that the requirement was of an SP-level officer.

“Their requests were forwarded to the MHA on February 20 this year. Now, both officers have again submitted request for joining back Delhi Police on personal grounds clubbed with their promotion,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

In a letter sent on August 9 to MHA, a copy of which was accessed by HT, the department said 2010-batch IPS officers Esha Pandey and Shweta Chauhan, 2011-batch IPS officer Harendra Kumar Singh and police inspector Parveen Kumar were placed at the disposal of the Central Bureau of Investigation or Manipur government on a letter from the MHA on September 18, 2023, implementing orders of the Supreme Court.

Pandey was deputed to CBI, and the other three were reporting to the Manipur government. On December 28, 2023, Pandey and Chauhan were promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general.

“I am directed to forward the requests of Ms. Esha Pandey, IPS: 2010 and Ms. Shweta Chauhan, IPS: 2010 for taking further necessary action and also directed to request to send all the above officers back to Delhi Police or replace them with other officers. This issues with the approval of Commissioner of Police, Delhi,” the letter signed by additional commissioner of police (police headquarters) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.