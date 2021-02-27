Delhi reports 243 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active caseload sees slight jump

Active cases in Delhi witnessed a mild increase as the city reported 243 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 6,39,092 cases and 10,909 deaths, according to a bulletin from the state health department. Active cases jumped from the 1,231 cases reported on Friday to 1,307 cases on Saturday.

Also, 164 patients recovered in the city on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 6,26,876 patients. With this, the overall recovery rate in Delhi stands at 98.1 per cent, according to the latest data.

Delhi has reported over 200 new daily Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day. The city reported 200 new cases on February 24, 220 new cases on February 25 and 256 new cases on February 26. On Saturday, after reporting 243 cases, Delhi’s daily positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent lesser than the 0.41 per cent reported on Friday.

The state government had conducted 67,484 Covid-19 tests on Saturday comprising 45,873 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,611 Rapid Antigen Tests, according to the bulletin. Delhi’s tests per million count stand at 6,48,575 tests and the city has tested 1,23,22,927 samples so far. The cumulative positivity rate in Delhi, considering the total tests done and the total positive cases, stands at 5.19 per cent while the case fatality rate (CFR) has been reported as 1.71 per cent.

As of 7am on Saturday, Delhi has administered 4,09,959 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Also, 3,72,906 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 37,053 people have received the second dose, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Delhi (55.32 per cent) is also among the nine states, Union territories that have administered the first dose of the vaccine to less than 60 per cent of its registered healthcare workers, according to the ministry.