Delhi News / Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; recovery rate little over 98%
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; recovery rate little over 98%

The Capital’s active caseload stands at 1,335 after witnessing a slight jump from 1,307 reported on Saturday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST

Delhi reported 197 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), lower than the 200 or above infections in the last four days, and one related death, taking the city’s tally to 639,289 and death toll to 10,910, according to a bulletin from the state health department on Sunday. The Capital’s active caseload stands at 1,335 after witnessing a slight jump from 1,307 reported on Saturday. according to the latest data. The data also shows that 168 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease in the city on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries so far to 627,044 and recovery rate to 98.1 per cent.

There were more than 200 daily cases in Delhi for the past four days. The city had reported 200 new cases on Wednesday, 220 cases on Thursday, 256 cases on Friday and 243 cases on Saturday. Daily new fatalities have remained below five for the week with no deaths reported on Thursday.

Also read | Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

Government data shows that from February 1 to February 23, the count of daily cases had been recorded below 200. The daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data. Delhi had recorded 199 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease on January 28.

The government had tested 57,772 samples on Sunday comprising 39,070 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 18,702 Rapid Antigen Tests, according to the bulletin. The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far. The cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and total positive cases, stands at 5.16 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.71 per cent. The data also showed that 691 patients are currently under home isolation.

India reported 16,752 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths on Sunday. With 8,623 cases and 51 deaths, Maharashtra reported the maximum number of cases and deaths followed by Kerala with 3,792 cases and 18 deaths. From March 1, India’s vaccination drive is set to enter its second phase which will also include citizens in the age group of 60 and those above 45 years of age with specific co-morbid conditions. Also, private hospitals would be roped in to further increase vaccine coverage.

