New Delhi, Delhi has recorded 211 days of good, satisfactory and moderate air quality so far this year, its best performance since 2016, except for the COVID-affected year 2020, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday. Delhi sees 211 days of good-to-moderate AQI this year, best since 2016: Sirsa

With more than two months remaining in the year, the national capital has already surpassed the total number of good-to-moderate air quality days recorded in most previous years, including 200 in 2025, 209 in 2024, 206 in 2023, 159 in 2018 and 110 in 2016.

Sirsa said the improvement reflected the Delhi government's sustained efforts to combat air pollution under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership.

The minister said the number of days with poor, very poor and severe air quality had declined from 168 during the corresponding period in 2016 to 79 this year.

The government has adopted a coordinated approach to pollution control, with measures including mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, deployment of anti-smog guns, road improvement, dust management at construction and demolition sites, stricter monitoring of industrial emissions, prevention of open burning and expansion of electric public transport, he said.

The recently inaugurated AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre is strengthening real-time pollution monitoring, coordination among agencies, complaint redressal and targeted enforcement, Sirsa added.

He said the government had also strengthened field inspections and accountability mechanisms to ensure compliance with pollution-control norms by government departments and private establishments.

However, the minister cautioned that the coming winter months would pose a major challenge due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and reduced wind speeds, which can lead to a deterioration in air quality.

He said the government had announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan and preventive protocols to sustain the improvement.

Sirsa appealed to employers and corporate establishments to encourage work-from-home arrangements and staggered office timings wherever feasible, promote carpooling and public transport, and reduce unnecessary private vehicle movement during periods of elevated pollution.

He also urged residents to use the Metro, electric buses and other public transport options, maintain valid Pollution Under Control certificates, avoid burning waste and biomass, and report pollution-related violations through designated grievance platforms.

The minister called on resident welfare associations, market associations and institutions to ensure that waste and biomass were not burnt and construction dust was properly controlled. He also urged them to make suitable heating arrangements using electricity or approved clean fuels for security personnel, sanitation workers and other outdoor staff.

Sirsa emphasised that air pollution was an airshed-level challenge requiring coordinated action across the National Capital Region and synchronised measures by neighbouring states and agencies.

He said the government would continue field monitoring, regular reviews, enforcement and public awareness initiatives throughout the winter season.

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