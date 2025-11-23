Delhi student suicide: Cops to summon accused teachers to join probe

New Delhi Hundreds, including students, parents and family friends, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday evening to demand justice for the 16-year-old student of St Columba’s School. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

In connection with the probe into the death by suicide of a 16-year-old student of a private central Delhi school at a metro station on Tuesday, Delhi Police said they will issue notice to the four teachers named in the student’s suicide note on Sunday, asking them to join the probe early next week, officers aware of the matter said.

A senior police officer aware of the investigation said they have examined five students so far and recovered CCTV footage from the school.

“The next step is to examine the parents and teachers named in the suicide note. They will be issued summons on Sunday to join probe early next week. We also plan to speak to the parents in detail once they are back from Maharashtra, after performing the last rites,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, hundreds, including students, parents and family friends, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday evening to demand justice for the 16-year-old student of St Columba’s School. The demonstrators lit candles and raised slogans, demanding accountability from the school administration and teachers named in the case.

Recalling the memories with the 16-year-old student, one of his juniors with a placard said he can’t forget the school trip to Mussoorie with the 16-year-old and other friends.

“The trip was so fun. He (16-year-old) could make any moment light with his jokes,” said a Class 8 student of the St Columba’s School.

Another student at the site said that when they first got to know about the incident on Wednesday, around 200 students of classes 9 and 10 had planned to carry out a peaceful protest in the school.

“A ninth grader posted on his story about how everyone needs to meet up at the sports equipment area at the field during the break and protest, and call out the teachers names and say ‘shame shame’ to bring justice. This plan was halted due to us not being allowed out of class due to air pollution,” a Class 9 student said.

He alleged that one of the teachers mentioned in the note sometimes used to get so furious that she would take out all her rings before slapping them hard. “It would hit harder with all these accessories,” the student said.