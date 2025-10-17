Edit Profile

    Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for Travis Scott concert. Check diversions, restrictions

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:13 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    As per the advisory, the footfall expected at the concert is around 50,000-60,000 spectators, which may lead to heavy traffic congestion around JLN Stadium. (ANI/Representational Image)
    As per the advisory, the footfall expected at the concert is around 50,000-60,000 spectators, which may lead to heavy traffic congestion around JLN Stadium. (ANI/Representational Image)

    Traffic diversions have been announced at key points, including JLN Red Light, Lodhi Road and JLN Service Road ahead of Travis Scott concert in Delhi

    The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday released an advisory ahead of the “Circus Maximus World Tour” live concert by Travis Scott, scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18-19.

    The advisory included key information on entry gates, traffic diversions and restricted roads to manage the traffic. Traffic diversions have been announced at several points, including JLN Red Light, Lodhi Road and JLN Service Road.

    As per the advisory, the footfall expected at the concert is around 50,000-60,000 spectators, which may lead to heavy traffic congestion on the roads around the venue. To ensure public convenience, Delhi Traffic Police announced arrangements for smooth traffic flow during the event.

    Entry gates

    The entry for the general public will be from Gate numbers 2, 6, 8, 13, 14, and 21. Gates 1 and 10 will be reserved for emergency purposes.

    Parking locations

    Seeing the heavy footfall, the Delhi Police has restricted parking around the venue. Sewa Nagar Bus Depot and Sunheri Pulla Bus Depot will serve as the designated parking location.

    Also read: Delhi traffic police issues advisory amid Diwali rush. Check routes to avoid, diversions

    Traffic diversions

    On the JLN Red Light, the traffic from BP Marg will be diverted towards Merchant Market. On the Sewa Nagar Bus Depot Red Light, no traffic will be allowed from 4th Avenue/Gurjar Chowk to Barahpullah.

    Further, there will be no access to the JLN service road, and a U-turn will be enforced on the 5th Avenue Road, Dhobi Ghat. No entry will be allowed from Lodhi Road beyond Pragati Vihar Red Light. On the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point, no left turn will be allowed towards the SCOPE Complex. Traffic movement will be restricted at several points.

    At Barapullah Cut near Gate No. 5, vehicles coming from INA/Thyagraj will not be allowed to access the JLN Service Road. Similarly, at Jangpura Metro Station (Suchna Bhawan T-Point), vehicles will not be permitted to take a left turn towards the SCOPE Complex.

    Also read: Travis Scott's upcoming Delhi concert to see 1800 police personnel, 1600 private security staff deployed for 2 days

    Restricted roads

    Delhi Traffic Police also announced restrictions on heavy vehicles from JLN Stadium Red Light to B.P. Marg between 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on both days. It also advised the general public to avoid B.P. Marg, Lodhi Road, and roads around JLN Stadium during event hours.

    Motorists were also advised to remain patient and follow the traffic rules to cooperate with traffic personnel. Police will be deployed at key intersections during the event. The concert will be held over two days and will begin at 5 pm on both days.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

