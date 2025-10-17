Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for Travis Scott concert. Check diversions, restrictions

As per the advisory, the footfall expected at the concert is around 50,000-60,000 spectators, which may lead to heavy traffic congestion on the roads around the venue. To ensure public convenience, Delhi Traffic Police announced arrangements for smooth traffic flow during the event.

The advisory included key information on entry gates, traffic diversions and restricted roads to manage the traffic. Traffic diversions have been announced at several points, including JLN Red Light, Lodhi Road and JLN Service Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday released an advisory ahead of the “Circus Maximus World Tour” live concert by Travis Scott, scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18-19.

Entry gates The entry for the general public will be from Gate numbers 2, 6, 8, 13, 14, and 21. Gates 1 and 10 will be reserved for emergency purposes.

Parking locations Seeing the heavy footfall, the Delhi Police has restricted parking around the venue. Sewa Nagar Bus Depot and Sunheri Pulla Bus Depot will serve as the designated parking location.

Traffic diversions On the JLN Red Light, the traffic from BP Marg will be diverted towards Merchant Market. On the Sewa Nagar Bus Depot Red Light, no traffic will be allowed from 4th Avenue/Gurjar Chowk to Barahpullah.

Further, there will be no access to the JLN service road, and a U-turn will be enforced on the 5th Avenue Road, Dhobi Ghat. No entry will be allowed from Lodhi Road beyond Pragati Vihar Red Light. On the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point, no left turn will be allowed towards the SCOPE Complex. Traffic movement will be restricted at several points.

At Barapullah Cut near Gate No. 5, vehicles coming from INA/Thyagraj will not be allowed to access the JLN Service Road. Similarly, at Jangpura Metro Station (Suchna Bhawan T-Point), vehicles will not be permitted to take a left turn towards the SCOPE Complex.

Restricted roads Delhi Traffic Police also announced restrictions on heavy vehicles from JLN Stadium Red Light to B.P. Marg between 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on both days. It also advised the general public to avoid B.P. Marg, Lodhi Road, and roads around JLN Stadium during event hours.

Motorists were also advised to remain patient and follow the traffic rules to cooperate with traffic personnel. Police will be deployed at key intersections during the event. The concert will be held over two days and will begin at 5 pm on both days.