The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Tuesday announced a fresh opportunity for nearly 4.7 million voters whose names were deleted from the draft electoral roll after being marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), allowing them to submit enumeration forms again and seek inclusion in the final voters’ list under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The electors will have to submit filled enumeration forms to the electoral registration officer (ERO) or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) concerned, corresponding to their current residence. (HT Archive)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CEO’s office said the Election Commission of India (ECI), through a letter dated November 6, had decided to allow electors who were issued enumeration forms during the enumeration phase between June 30 and August 17 but could not submit them to apply again for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

The electors will have to submit filled enumeration forms to the electoral registration officer (ERO) or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) concerned, corresponding to their current residence.

Booth-wise lists of ASDD electors have been displayed on polling station notice boards, district offices and the offices of EROs and AEROs. The lists are also available with booth-level officers (BLOs) and on the Delhi CEO’s website.

Electors can download or fill the enumeration form through the ECI website or ECINET app using the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number they held before their names were deleted. Physical forms can also be obtained from BLOs. “While the forms are available online, BLOs will also visit the electors. The printed forms will be given to BLOs on Wednesday and form distribution will begin the next day,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

This means that 14,947 BLOs, many of them government school teachers who have been engaged in the SIR exercise since June 30, will once again visit nearly 4.7 million households. BLOs have already conducted two rounds of reverification of ASDD voters.

For electors still residing at the same address, the application must be accompanied by Annexure-B, explaining why they could not submit the form earlier. They can submit the documents physically to the ERO, AERO or BLO, or online through the ECINET portal using e-sign.

Those who have shifted residence within Delhi will have to submit an enumeration form along with Annexure-C, mentioning their new address and assembly constituency, and provide address proof. The CEO’s office clarified that they do not need to fill Form 8.

The statement also said ASDD electors who have already submitted Form 6 need not submit another enumeration form, as their applications will be processed. For homeless people who do not possess any residence-related documents, a field verification report by the BLO will suffice as proof of residence. The same EPIC number assigned to an elector before the SIR will be re-allotted once the enumeration form is accepted.

The CEO’s office also said new applicants who turned 18 on or before October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll through Form 6.

With just eight days left before the deadline for submitting claims and objections under the exercise, the Delhi poll body has received more than 3.14 lakh applications for fresh enrolment since August 31, according to official data.

A total of 314,300 Form 6 applications were received between August 31 and November 16, in addition to 212,400 applications received before August 30. Form 6 is used by new applicants seeking inclusion in electoral rolls.

The electoral office has also received 32,030 Form 7 applications, used to seek deletion of names, and 116,088 Form 8 applications for correction or modification of existing entries, shifting of residence, replacement of voter ID cards and marking of persons with disabilities during the ongoing revision.

The highest number of Form 6 applications since August 31 came from the West district, at 38,267, followed by North East (30,697), South East (30,168) and East (29,966).

The claims and objections period, which began on August 31, will end on November 25. Applications received by the deadline will be disposed of by December 15, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 22.

The exercise began in the Capital on June 30, when the electoral roll had around 14.5 million voters. The draft roll published on August 31 contained 9.75 million names, reflecting the removal of nearly 4.76 million electors under the ASDD categories.

Delhi has 14,947 BLOs, 902 AEROs, 70 EROs and 13 district electoral officers, besides the CEO’s office, tasked with addressing voters’ concerns during the exercise.