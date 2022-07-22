Home / Cities / Delhi News / #DelhiRains: Dekho Zara Dekho Barsaat Ki Jhadi in DU
delhi news

#DelhiRains: Dekho Zara Dekho Barsaat Ki Jhadi in DU

Pitter-patter greeted Delhi University students as they arrived at their colleges in North Campus. Some of them had their first day of the new session, and they all welcomed the rain with open arms, dancing around and celebrating the monsoon vibe with friends and classmates.
Tip Tip Barsa! (L-R) Ankita Dixit, Vanshika Arora and Yashika Khanna break into a rain dance inside Delhi School of Economics, on their first day of final year’s new session. (Photos: Dhruv Sethi/HT)
Tip Tip Barsa! (L-R) Ankita Dixit, Vanshika Arora and Yashika Khanna break into a rain dance inside Delhi School of Economics, on their first day of final year’s new session. (Photos: Dhruv Sethi/HT)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 01:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKaran Sethi, New Delhi

‘Dekho baarish ho rahi hai, its raining its raining its raining’. The skies have opened up and has surely inspired the youngsters of Delhi University to hum such moody tunes. Much like the rest of the city, these students are high in spirits with the rain falling and taking away any of the gloom that the heat might have caused. Unable to control their enthusiasm with the monsoon season fast approaching, they are merrying around the university campus, soaking in the vibe.

Rimjhim, rimjhim: Shelter under the tree made for a blissful setting for some of the students from North Campus who welcomed the rain with plenty of smiles.
Rimjhim, rimjhim: Shelter under the tree made for a blissful setting for some of the students from North Campus who welcomed the rain with plenty of smiles.

Yashika Khanna, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics from Daulat Ram College, says, “My friends and I were feeling a little low since classes tend to get boring in humid weather. It was our first day on campus for this new session, and there wasn’t much happening. And then suddenly, baarish aa gayi! It changed our mood completely! The rain gods seem to have blessed us, and we didn’t miss the chance for a rain dance.”

Rain on me: Bicycling in rain to feel the water droplets on your face is another experience altogether.
Rain on me: Bicycling in rain to feel the water droplets on your face is another experience altogether.

Bike rides in the rain are a must to remember #CampusKeDin. Longing to go on one, Vanshika Jindal, final-year student of BSc (Hons) Maths at Hindu College, shares, “We had been coming to college off and on but, the day when it rained hard, the vibe was completely different. Everything turned out just so beautiful! This is the perfect weather to go for a bike ride, and so I planned to call up a few friends to get them to tag along with me.”

Under my umbrella: Some made new friends courtesy the rain, shared umbrellas and made it to their class on time.
Under my umbrella: Some made new friends courtesy the rain, shared umbrellas and made it to their class on time.

Some first-year students from Hansraj College were spotted chilling at the DSE canteen. “I just feel like playing football or cricket in this rain. I have been longing for this weather for so long,” says Kunal Sharma, a student of BA (Hons) English, adding, “The moment it started to rain, I called my friends from other colleges to meet me at our favourite momo spot. After all the chai in baarish, pipping hot momos toh bante hain na! Just waiting for our order now!”

Monsoon diaries: These youngsters are all smiles as they enjoy the baarish vibe of Delhi University.
Monsoon diaries: These youngsters are all smiles as they enjoy the baarish vibe of Delhi University.

Anushka Dagre, a first-year student at Law Centre-II, walked in the rain to soak up the atmosphere. “We came from our own college to the Delhi School of Economics just to enjoy the rain. I love the surroundings here. Look at all the trees and flowers that are all bright and vibrant. The vibe is such that you want to sit with your friends and enjoy watching the raindrops. And yes, chai is a no-brainer,” says Dagre.

Author tweets @karansethi042

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • CM Bommai distributes sweets to celebrate the new President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (Image source: BSBommai/Twitter)

    Karnataka CM celebrates Droupadi Murmu's win in presidential election

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee beat the opposition's Yashwant Sinha and emerged victorious in the presidential election. Bommai was later also seen distributing sweets at the Jagannath Bhavan to celebrate Murmu's win.

  • Delhi LG VK Saxena has asked CBI to investigate the Arvind Kejriwal government’s excise policy for the city. (File image)

    ‘Gross violations’: LG seeks CBI probe into Delhi govt’s liquor policy

    Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into the Delhi government's excise policy, 2021-22, flagging procedural lapses in its implementation which he suggested were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals “at the highest echelons of the government”, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI file)

    'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP reacts after Delhi L-G's latest order    

    After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

  • Star Air partners with Embraer to add two new aircrafts to its fleet in a bid to improve regional connectivity across India.

    Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts

    In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.

  • The three-tier urban civic body elections in MP for 347 municipal bodies, including 16 municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 255 Nagar Parishads, were held in two phases – on July 6 and 13. (ANI File Photo)

    PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district

    Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out