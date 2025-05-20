Demolition drive fails to clear path for Taimoor drain

A court-mandated anti-encroachment drive on May 5–6, led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), cleared hundreds of illegal structures along the Taimoor Nagar drain, with the focus on Eastern Avenue Road. But a critical section of the drain’s outfall—where it meets the Yamuna—remains heavily constricted, threatening to undo the progress just weeks before the monsoon sets in. Taimoor Nagar drain near Maharani Bagh in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

On May 5 and 6, the DDA removed encroachments from the eastern stretch of the 40-foot-wide drain, which channels stormwater from southeast Delhi. However, its downstream section near Taimoor Nagar Extension remains dangerously narrowed to barely 5–6 feet, hemmed in by unauthorised five- to six-storey buildings and obstructed by large Delhi Jal Board pipelines.

During a spot check on Monday, HT found DDA machinery clearing debris from the site. Some residents have begun voluntarily demolishing parts of their buildings. A senior DDA official confirmed: “Clearing the drain is still in progress. The aim is to restore uniform width and build 15-foot-high boundary walls to prevent waste dumping.”

The HT spot check also revealed several makeshift footbridges, made of sandbags and narrow pipes, obstructing flow. An MCD sanitation worker, Md Abid, was seen clearing floating garbage from the surface. “We clean the drain regularly, but fresh waste is dumped constantly. The walls need to be raised to stop this,” he said.

Despite MCD signboards warning of ₹5,000 penalties for dumping, violations continue unabated.

During the monsoon, the 800-metre stretch of the Taimoor Nagar drain becomes a singular source of torment for thousands of households across south and southeast Delhi, as sewage-laced water floods homes. The problem is particularly severe in Maharani Bagh, Friends Colony, and New Friends Colony.

What starts as a 40-foot-wide drain narrows drastically at several points due to illegal construction and garbage, culminating in the choke point at the Yamuna floodplain. This bottleneck often causes backflow into residential areas during heavy rainfall.

A large DJB pipeline near the Hanuman temple continues to obstruct flow, even as most buildings along Taimoor Nagar Extension have been vacated. A senior DDA official reiterated that residents had been warned to voluntarily remove remaining illegal structures. “If they don’t comply, we will move court to initiate demolition,” the official said. “The drain must be uniformly widened to 40 feet, with retaining walls and an access road on both sides — though completing the entire plan within a month may not be possible.”

The few families still occupying the buildings declined to comment.

Residents say the unchecked growth of multi-storey complexes over drain land reflects long-standing institutional failure.

“The May 5 drive was welcome, but the choke point remains. We’ve heard controlled blasts may be used next. Without clearing the outfall, the entire exercise will be futile, and the backflow problem will persist this monsoon as well,” said an RWA member, requesting anonymity.

DDA has not yet responded to HT’s queries regarding long-term measures or timelines for full clearance. Officials said the next phase of demolition is being planned, but may require additional court intervention.