DilliWaliShaadi: Now requesting, viral dance video!

Scrolling on social media and coming across too many synchronised dance performances showing the bride or groom squad matching steps at some wedding function? Recently, one such video from a wedding — where the father of the bride can be seen belting out killer moves on the song Oo Antava (from Pushpa: The Rise film) — broke the internet. And well, how can Delhiites be behind and not catch up on this trend wagon. As it happens, a majority of the ladkiwale or ladkewale are inundating the city-based choreographers to teach them dance steps that could become the next viral reel!

‘Inka viral hogaya, toh kya humara bhi viral ho payega?’

“Most of the queries we receive do make this request,” says Vikash Sharma from Rohini-based Team India Choreographers, adding, “They don’t know ki woh viral hoga ya nahi, par har potential client ke sath conversation mein yeh query zaroor aati hai. They do ask ki ‘Inka video viral hogaya, toh kya humara bhi viral ho payega?” In the digital era, it’s hardly surprising that people getting married today also want to potentially go viral and be an inspiration to other such people who are getting married.

Most families who have a wedding, are wanting a dance choreography that has the potential to go viral. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

‘We started the trend of wedding entry with 80 dancers’

Agreeing with the prevalent statement of #viralvideo being in trend, Ashish Mathur, from Aasma Dance Company in Malviya Nagar, says, “Aajkal 90% family chahti hai ki woh viral ho jaye. They request a choreography that gives them a digital platform and allows them to be an inspiration for other people to say, ‘Humein bhi aisa wala dance ya entry karwao’.”

Mathur choreographed for the wedding of singer-songwriter Millind Gaba and YouTube actor-comic Pria Beniwal, earlier this year. He proudly states, “Unki entry and sangeet bhi kafi viral ho gaya tha... We are kind of a trendsetter since we were the pioneers to start the trend for choreographed wedding entries. Humne 2016 mein sabse pehle 80 dancers ke sath ek wedding entry karwayi thi in Umrao! Waha se woh trend viral hona shuru hogaya.”

Number of viral choreographies matter in portfolio

Since there’s almost a new viral video every day, wedding choreographers in Delhi are increasingly getting requests to choreograph sangeet dances, which will make them go viral on the internet. Manpreet Singh Kambo, from MS Wedding Choreography in Tilak Nagar, shares, “Mere choreograph kiye hue teen se chaar videos hain, of couples from Delhi, jo viral ho gaye hain.” He now proudly shows them whenever to-be wed couples or their families make enquiries to check the credentials while confirming them onboard their wedding shenanigans.

Spending on wedding preparations, dance included!

Jumping on the viral bandwagon are many couples, who can’t help but want to have a choreography that leaves a lasting impression and is a memory to be cherished. Take for instance Itishree Verma, a marketing professional, who recently got married, and recalls, “Since I’m very particular about what I want, so naturally I was quite specific about my wedding choreography too. While I happen to be a private person, I can’t deny that I was indeed inspired by a few trending dance videos online. Then I thought, when spending so much on the wedding preparations then why want it as just a casual affair and not something to be remembered? Hence I too requested for a wedding choreographer to teach us the moves.” Though her steps exactly didn’t break the internet, but did leave her with lovable memories to cherish forever.

Author tweets @Anu_95m

