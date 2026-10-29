Districts begin training officials for Census 2027 ahead of January rollout

District-level training programmes for officials have begun in Delhi ahead of the second phase of Census 2027, with districts drawing up schedules to prepare field staff for the exercise, officials said on Wednesday. The northeast district recently conducted a two-day training programme, while the New Delhi district plans to begin training field officers after Diwali, officials familiar with the preparations said.

The northeast district recently conducted a two-day training programme, while the New Delhi district plans to begin training field officers after Diwali, officials familiar with the preparations said.

The training is part of preparations for the population enumeration phase of Census 2027, which will involve collecting information from households. District administrations are coordinating the exercise, including preparing field personnel for their roles and ensuring that they are familiar with the enumeration process, officials said.

Delhi’s second phase of the census, which is likely to commence on January 10, will begin with a self-enumeration window, allowing residents to submit household details online, followed by door-to-door visits by enumerators to collect information from those who have not completed the process and verify details.

As per the tentative schedule discussed during preparations, the self-enumeration exercise is expected to begin on January 10 and continue for 15 days. House-to-house enumeration will start from January 25 to February 28. The dates are yet to be formally confirmed.

The training programmes are expected to familiarise officials with the procedures to be followed during enumeration, their responsibilities in the field and the handling of information collected from households.

Chief secretary Rajeev Verma held a meeting with district magistrates on October 13 to review preparations for the census.