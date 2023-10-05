DMRC announces expansion of WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the expansion of its WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines including Gurugram Rapid Metro service. In an official statement, DMRC said," DMRC today announced the expansion of its innovative WhatsApp-based ticketing system. After a successful launch on the Airport Express Line in June, DMRC has now extended this cutting-edge service to cover all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.” Whatsapp based ticketing service(DMRC)

“This user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, catering to a wide range of metro riders…With the introduction of this WhatsApp-based ticketing system, metro travellers now have the convenience of purchasing tickets with just a single click, from the comfort of their homes or workplaces,” it added.

Passengers can simply send a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +919650855800 on WhatsApp. The official chatbot will then help the user purchase the metro ticket by entering the place of departure and place of arrival.

“The service now extends its reach across 12 metro lines and encompasses 288 metro stations, including Gurugram Rapid Metro line,” DMRC said.

With the use of the ticketing service, users can generate up to 6 QR tickets at a single time. The metro tickets can be booked between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport line. A convenience fee will be charged for payments made via credit/debit card. However, for payments made through UPI, no fee will be charged, DMRC says.

Speaking about the initiative, Managing Director of DMRC Vikas Kumar said, “Providing metro commuters with the option to purchase metro tickets through a simple chat will significantly enhance their travel experience. WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member.”

