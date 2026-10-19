DTIDC to install lighting at 969 Delhi bus shelters to improve safety

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) plans to install lighting and electrical connections at 969 bus queue shelters across the Capital to improve safety, officials said on Monday. Tenders have been floated for improving lighting at bus queue shelters. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The proposed work includes LED batten lights, electrical wiring, distribution boards, circuit breakers, and other safety equipment, along with electricity metres and connections at the shelters at an estimated cost of over ₹5.04 crore.

Tenders have been floated for 320 bus queue shelters under Cluster I, covering East, North East, North and North Delhi districts. Cluster II will include 326 bus queue shelters in New Delhi, Old Delhi, Central Delhi, Outer Delhi and Central North Delhi. A third tender has been floated for 323 bus queue shelters across South, West, South West and South East Delhi.

The initiative is meant to improve visibility for commuters waiting for buses, particularly during early mornings and after sunset, when poorly lit waiting areas can cause inconvenience and raise safety concerns, officials said. Better lighting can help passengers identify buses and access points more easily while waiting for public transport, they added.

The work will include a one-year annual maintenance contract. The contractor will be responsible for arranging single-phase electricity connections of up to 1 kW at the shelters, including coordinating with the relevant electricity distribution companies, testing and commissioning the installations to ensure they are operational.

The selected agency will have 45 days to complete the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning work. It will subsequently be responsible for maintaining the installations for one year. The tender specifies a minimum five-year original equipment manufacturer warranty for the LED lights.