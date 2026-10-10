DU to consider ₹12,000cr hostel expansion plan at emergency council meet

The Delhi University will hold an emergency executive council meeting on October 13 to consider a ₹12,000-crore proposal to expand hostel infrastructure to accommodate around 40,000 students and rebuild three of its oldest hostels, officials said on Friday. The proposal includes rebuilding Jubilee Hall, International Students House and the Postgraduate Men’s Hostel, besides developing new accommodation facilities. (HT Archive)

The proposal was approved by the university’s finance committee on Friday and will now be placed before the executive council for consideration.

“An emergent meeting of the executive council will be held on Tuesday (October 13) to consider the recommendations of the finance committee made at its meeting held on Friday (October 9),” a notice signed by DU registrar Vikas Gupta said.

The proposal includes rebuilding Jubilee Hall, International Students House and the Postgraduate Men’s Hostel, besides developing new accommodation facilities.

The move comes more than a month after a five-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, killing several DU students. The incident brought the shortage of on-campus accommodation at the university and its affiliated colleges back into focus, with many students relying on private accommodation.

“The committee has approved a ₹12,000-crore proposal to develop hostel infrastructure with a capacity to accommodate around 40,000 students. The three hostels, among the oldest on campus, require major structural repairs. Additionally, their surrounding vacant spaces also offer scope for expansion,” Professor Balaram Pani, chairperson of the university’s building committee, told HT.

“The proposal will be approved by the executive council and it will be sent to the education ministry for further approvals,” he added.