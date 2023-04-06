ED files new charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, 3 Tihar jail officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before a Delhi Court in the case related to the 200 crore scam perpetrated by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a prime accused in the ₹ 200 crore money laundering case being investigated by Enforcement Directorate (File Photo)

In the fourth supplementary charge sheet filed in the case, ED has also named three Tihar Jail officials, namely, Mahendra Prasad Sundriyal, Dharam Singh Meena and Sundar Bora, as accused. The three officials were arrested by ED in February and are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The federal agency claimed before the court that people named in the charge sheet were involved in money laundering along with Chandrashekhar.

Delhi Patiala House court additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik has listed the matter for further consideration on April 18.

ED has been conducting investigations in the money laundering case in which Chandrashekhar is the prime accused. Chandrasekhar is also accused in several other cases being investigated by ED, Delhi police and Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The ED’s case is based on a first information report (FIR) filed by Delhi police’s EOW for cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Shivinder Singh.

Names of various Bollywood actors including, Nora Fateh and Jacqueline Fernandes, who has been named as co-accused in the case, have surfaced during the investigation being carried out in the case.

ED is also conducting investigations against Chandrasekhar on a complaint filed by Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh, former promoter of Religare Healthcare, on allegations of extortion of ₹3.5 crore.