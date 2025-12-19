Events across city cancelled, delayed due to poor air quality

As Delhi slips once again into its familiar winter haze, the city’s polluted air is no longer just a health statistic or a daily inconvenience – it is beginning to hollow out its social calendar. From marathons and cyclothons to concerts and cultural gatherings, organisers across the Capital are postponing or cancelling outdoor events as prolonged exposure to toxic air raises alarms for participants and audiences alike. The growing list of cancellations comes amid repeated warnings from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Area (Hindustan Times)

The growing list of cancellations comes amid repeated warnings from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas. In November, the statutory body had written to the Delhi government and NCR state governments urging the postponement of physical sports competitions during November and December to protect students from the harmful effects of air pollution.

Earlier this week, CAQM was forced to reiterate those directions, calling for strict compliance with Supreme Court orders on cancelling or deferring outdoor physical activities, particularly in schools and educational institutions, during the peak winter pollution months.

One of the most high-profile casualties has been the New Delhi Half Marathon, organised by the Bank of India, which was scheduled for December 14 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The event has now been postponed indefinitely, with organisers citing unsafe air quality levels.

In a social media post addressed to runners, they said the decision had been “taken to align the race with safer AQI conditions”, adding that authorities were being consulted and a revised date would be announced later.

The arts and entertainment scene has also been hit.

Sufi-Ghazal singer and music director Kavita Seth recently cancelled her December 12 performance at The Piano Man in Saket’s Eldeco Centre after experiencing severe discomfort upon arriving in the city. In an Instagram post, Seth described suffering from suffocation and choking due to the pollution, calling the situation “extremely concerning” and expressing hope that effective steps would be taken to ensure public safety.

Her cancellation added to growing frustration among artistes and audiences, for whom Delhi’s winter cultural season has increasingly become unpredictable.

Sporting and fitness events, which typically draw large crowds outdoors during the cooler months, are being pushed far into the future. The Green Society of India’s Cyclothon 2025, originally scheduled for November 16 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, has been postponed all the way to February 2026.

Organisers said the decision was taken to prioritise the health and well-being of participants and attendees, acknowledging the risks posed by persistently poor air quality.

These disruptions come against the backdrop of another grim December. Between December 13 and 15, Delhi recorded three “severe” air quality days. While a slight increase in wind speed over the past few days has offered marginal relief, pollution levels remain entrenched in the “very poor” category. On Thursday afternoon, the city’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 373, with a thick haze continuing to hang over the Capital.

For residents, the repeated cancellations underline a deeper loss. Winter, once Delhi’s most vibrant season for outdoor activity, is increasingly defined by retreat — indoors, behind air purifiers, and away from public spaces.

Meanwhile, the matches under the Delhi Capitals School Cup, which is a school cricket tournament, continued as scheduled on Thursday. A member of the organising team mentioned that two matches took place on Thursday.