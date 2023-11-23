close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Fake websites, e-commerce platforms: How Delhi man duped people with discounts

PTI |
Nov 23, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Man held in Delhi for duping people by creating fake websites of e-commerce platforms

Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly duped scores of people across the country by creating fake websites of e-commerce platforms and posting lucrative offers on groceries and other household items, officials said on Wednesday.

Representational Picture(File photo)
The arrested accused, identified as Shahrukh Akhtar, was the kingpin of the entire network, police claimed in a statement.

A complainant claimed that while he was surfing social media platforms, he came across an advertisement of lucrative offers. He clicked the link and followed the directions eventually losing 98,000 from his credit card, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO, special cell) Hemant Tiwari said.

Police said the money trail and digital footprints were investigated. It was found that the racket was spread across many states and operated in multiple tiers, he said.

Financial analysis revealed that there are transactions worth more than 25 lakh to 30 lakh and more than 15 people have been duped by the gang, police said.

Two accused -- Sonam (21), and Juned Akhtar (28) -- were arrested on October 5. Sonam disclosed that she was working as a telecaller on the directions of one Shahrukh Akhtar, the police officer said.

"We arrested Shahrukh Akhtar from Ghaziabad. He is the mastermind of the racket. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

"Akhtar told police that he cheated people and used to earn 30 lakh a month by making fake e-commerce websites. We have so far seized, six mobile phones, 12 SIM cards, one laptop and a car from the accused," the DCP said.

