Farmer shoots self in Delhi’s Narela

New Delhi: A 25-year-old farmer allegedly shot himself to death at his home in outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that they have not found a suicide note from the deceased. Police said no suicide note was found from the deceased. (Image for representation)

Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said that one of the victim’s older brothers has been in jail for the last six years and is associated with the gang led by Tillu Tajpuria who was stabbed to death in Tihar jail recently. His other older brother was released from jail in another case in January this year, the officer said.

The victim had no criminal antecedents and police said there were no immediate reasons to believe that the man’s alleged suicide had anything to do with the criminal gangs operating in outer Delhi.

The victim lived with his parents, wife, and two children in their three-storey building in Tajpur Kalan village of Alipur. The DCP said that the man had gone out with his family members on Thursday morning.

“When the family returned home, the man spoke to them for two-three minutes and went to his room on the second floor. A while later, his family heard a gunshot and rushed to his room to find him lying dead in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said DCP Singh.

The police were informed from the hospital and they inspected the crime scene to find an empty cartridge and a 9mm pistol with some live cartridges lying around. Police said they are yet to ascertain how the deceased man procured the pistol as well as why the man took the extreme step.