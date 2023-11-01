Five injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Palam Vihar

Five people living in a four-storey building at Palam Vihar in Dwarka Sector 6 were injured after a fire broke out on the third and fourth floors on Tuesday night, triggering an explosion of a gas cylinder, police said. Police have registered a case of negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others under Indian Penal Code sections 285 and 337. Further probe in the case is underway, added the DCP. (Representational image)

The injured, four of whom belonged to one family, were rushed to Safdarjung hospital for treatment with burn wounds, and the condition of three is serious, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

Vardhan said police in Dwarka South were informed about the incident at around 10pm on Tuesday. When they reached the spot, it was learnt that there was a cylinder blast in the building and five people were injured.

DCP Vardhan said that the occupants of the third and fourth floors were on the ground floor for a social gathering when, at around 10 pm on Tuesday, a fire broke out on a third-floor flat. Someone noticed the blaze and informed the people in the gathering. The four occupants of the flat — Ram Bharose,72, Satya Narauan,62, Radeh Shyam,48 and his wife Chandra,47 — rushed there along with Anil (goes by single name), a 43-year-old tenant living on the fourth floor.

“They were trying to douse the flames when a gas cylinder in the flat exploded, damaging the building and household items kept on the third and fourth floors. All five suffered injuries caused by the blaze and the blast. The impact of the explosion was such that the iron railing on the building’s terrace broke, flung into the air and landed on the adjacent building’s roof,” said DCP Vardhan.

The police said that Bharose, Chandra, and Anil sustained critical burn injuries and were referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where their condition is serious. Narayan and Shyam are undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Their condition is out of danger, the police said.

Police have registered a case of negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others under Indian Penal Code sections 285 and 337. Further probe in the case is underway, added the DCP.

