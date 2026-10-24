Food safety team seizes ghee from two Delhi stores offering heavy discount

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s food safety department seized over 322 kg of ghee during inspection of stores advertising steep discounts on social media, including offers of up to 60% off and ‘Buy One, Get One Free’, officials said on Friday. The department seized 246 kg of ghee from a store in Hastal village and 75.53 litres from another in Vikaspuri. Samples of ghee from different brands were collected during the inspections. (Representative photo)

The department seized 246 kg of ghee from a store in Hastal village and 75.53 litres from another in Vikaspuri. Samples of ghee from different brands were collected during the inspections.

The findings will be assessed along with laboratory test reports before further action is taken, read a statement from the chief minister’s office.

The inspections are part of a special drive to check the sale of adulterated, substandard, expired and incorrectly labelled food products during the festive season, said officials.

At Vikaspuri store, officials collected three enforcement samples of ghee from three brands, five additional samples of ghee and five surveillance samples of other food products.

The department also collected two samples of sugar-boiled confectionery from a store on Library Road in Azad Market over labelling violations, added officials.

In separate inspections, samples of makhana and turmeric powder were collected from a store in Lajpat Nagar. At another store in Rithala, officials collected samples of two varieties of biscuits, soft candy and sugar-based candy.

The department found shortcomings in food safety compliance at the inspected establishments. Further action will be taken according to the law, said officials.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not tolerate adulteration, the sale of substandard or expired products and incorrect labelling.

“Food safety is directly linked to public health,” she said, urging consumers to check the quality and packaging of food products as well as their manufacturing and expiry dates, before making purchases.