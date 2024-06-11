Four arrested for smuggling stolen mobile phones to Nepal

The Delhi Police have arrested four people for operating a syndicate that purchased stolen mobile phones from snatchers and robbers in Delhi, transported them to Bihar and smuggled them across the border to Nepal, and then sold the stolen phones in that country as refurbished devices, officers aware of the case said on Monday. “The accused have already sold more than 500 phones... They received the proceeds of crime in cash as well as account transfers,” said DCP. (Representational Image)

The four were identified as Arjun Tanwar, 26, his 24-year-old wife (name withheld by police), and their associates Himanshu Kumar, 19, and Jagarnath Kumar, 28. Officers said the four were arrested after raids in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and from near the India-Nepal border in Bihar between May 19 and 29.

Police said that they seized 226 stolen cellphones, 140 adapters, and 90 USB cables from the four, adding that 53 cases of theft that were registered at police stations in the New Delhi, southwest, north, and central police districts have been solved with the seizure.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said Tanwar, his wife, and Himanshu are residents of Paharganj, while Jagarnath is from Madhubani district in Bihar.

Giving details of the case, DCP Vardhan said on May 19, the special staff team of the central district police received information that Tanwar, a habitual criminal, often visited Kamala Market in a car with stolen phones. Accordingly, a trap was laid by inspector Rohit Kumar and his team members, and Tanwar and his wife were nabbed.

“Their car was searched and 150 cellphones, 140 adapters, and 90 USB cables were found packed in several cartons. The couple’s interrogation revealed that they were involved in the purchase of stolen cellphones that were later smuggled to and sold in Nepal. The seized cartons containing the phones and its accessories were to be sent to Nepal via Madhubani through Himanshu,” the DCP said.

The couple further revealed that Himanshu had already reached Nepal with a consignment of 90 stolen phones. Three days later, Himanshu was arrested in Ghaziabad with 25 cellphones while he was returning to Delhi in a train. The interrogation of the trio led to the arrest of Jaggarnath on May 29 from Madhubani, the police said.

Sharing the modus operandi, the DCP said Tanwar and his wife were involved in the racket for nearly two years.

“Tanwar and his wife would purchase a phone from a thief or snatcher for ₹4,000- 5,000 and sell it in Nepal for ₹10,000- 15,000. They have already sold more than 500 phones... They received the proceeds of crime in cash as well as account transfers,” the DCP said.

“Jagarnath lives close to the India-Nepal border. There is a river close to his village that connects India and Nepal. Jagarnath usually took the river route, crossed it as its water level remains low except during the monsoon, and reached Nepal with consignments of stolen phones. He would hand them over to a receiver, identified by his first name Roshan, in Boriya in Nepal,” said Vardhan, adding that Roshan is absconding.