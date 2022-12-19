In seven years, Delhi govt built 3,767 km roads in unauthorised areas: Sisodia

The Delhi government has constructed 3,767km of roads and 5,203km of drains in unauthorised colonies in the last seven years, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after a review meeting with senior officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) on Monday. He directed officials to complete pending work in unauthorised colonies in the next three months; and informed them that he will review the progress of work every 15 days.

Also Read | Car rams into 3 children after driver loses control in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh | Video

The deputy CM stated that the Aam Aadmi Party government is working on a war footing to ensure proper roads and drainage systems in nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies. “The Delhi government is determined to provide residents of unauthorised colonies across the city with basic civic infrastructure. Previous governments considered the unauthorised colonies as vote banks only and never paid attention to development in these residential areas after elections,” Sisodia said.

Also Read | 22-yr-old held in N-E Delhi for attacking 10-yr-old girl with pliers

The civic infrastructure in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi, spread almost across the Capital, are in bad shape due to the absence of roads, drainage and sewer lines.

According to an official, development works could not be carried out in around 300 unauthorised colonies due to various reasons such as the unavailability of NOCs from the archaeological department and the Delhi Development Authority because the colonies are located on lands belonging to different agencies.