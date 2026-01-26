New Delhi, A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an assault and armed altercation at a jewellery shop in outer north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area over a personal dispute involving a mutual acquaintance, police said on Monday. Man arrested in outer north Delhi after armed altercation in jewellery shop

The incident took place on Sunday evening at a shop located in Shahbad Dairy.

Information regarding a quarrel and assault was received at the Shahbad Dairy police station around 6.34 pm. By the time officers arrived, the injured person had already been shifted to a hospital by bystanders, while the alleged assailant had been intercepted by police personnel on duty in the area.

The injured man was identified as Prakash Soni , a resident of Shahbad Dairy, who runs a jewellery shop along with his father. He sustained injuries on the right parietal region of the scalp, allegedly caused by a physical assault and impact from a blunt object, the police said, citing medical examination findings.

In his statement to the police, Soni alleged that the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute involving a mutual acquaintance. Around 6.15 pm, a woman entered the shop along with a male companion. The interaction reportedly escalated from a verbal argument to a physical confrontation.

During the scuffle, the male companion allegedly struck Soni on the head with the butt of a revolver and attempted to flee, the police said.

They apprehended the accused, identified as Sandeep Joon , a resident of Jhajjar district of Haryana. One licensed revolver along with six live rounds was recovered from his possession, they said.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete sequence of events and the role of other persons, including the woman present at the time of the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.