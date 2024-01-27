Man attacked in congested Delhi lane, assault captured on camera

A 25-year-old man was stabbed by four with a knife and shot at in a crowded street in north- east Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Friday night, police officers aware of the matter said. A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and shot in the Shastri Park area of north-east Delhi on Friday evening. (HT Photo (for representation only))

A video of the purported incident was widely shared on social media and news websites. The purported video of the incident showed that local residents running scared in the narrow lane seconds before the assault began.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

READ | Delhi man stabbed 50 times in a sinister plot over Instagram love triangle; dead

According to the police, the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Friday in the street opposite in Buland Masjid locality. “The Police Control Room (PCR) was informed that Sameer Ahmad, who runs the business of manufacturing of bags, was attacked and shot at by assailants who were identified as Bilal, Saud, Firoz and Salim (all go by their single names). The police immediately reached the spot, and found that Sameer suffered injuring in both legs. He was admitted to JPC Hospital from where he was referred to GTB Hospital, and later shifted to RML Hospital. It was alleged that the assailants first attacked Sammer with knives and then Bilal shot him,” a senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

He added preliminary investigation showed that all five were drinking together and then Bilal was allegedly bitten by Sameer. “Enraged over the attack, Bilal, along with the others, attacked and shot the victim,” the officer said.

He added that all four accused were absconding, and that efforts were being made to nab themm he said.