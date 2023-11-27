Man behind string of burglaries in south Delhi arrested

A 32-year-old man, who has been involved in burglaries since he was a minor, has been arrested for a string of burglaries in south Delhi, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. With Sanju’s arrest, police said they have solved at least six burglary and theft cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police said Sanjay Sharma alias Sanju, was caught riding a stolen Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle in RK Puram Sector 1 on Saturday. At the time of his arrest, he also had in his possession a flick knife, an air pistol, a packet of red chilli powder, and some stolen articles, the officers said.

With Sanju’s arrest, police said they have solved at least six burglary and theft cases, including five committed in RK Puram and Vasant Vihar, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Giving details of the arrest, the DCP said on October 25, the RK Puram police station received inputs that Sanju was behind some crimes in the Vasant Vihar sub-division, and that he would be coming to RK Puram Sector-1. Accordingly, the police staff placed barricades on Africa Avenue and started checking vehicles.

“They spotted Sanju riding a motorcycle and signalled him to stop. He got on to the wrong carriageway and tried to speed away. However, the police staff caught him after a brief scuffle. Some weapons were found in his possession,” the DCP said.

According to the officer, Sanju committed his first theft at the age of 10 years, and formed a gang of juvenile thieves who would loot a house and then set it on fire to eliminate evidence. Their targets were mostly government flats around Sarojini Nagar and RK Puram.

“He had been in jail for most of his adulthood. He was released from jail on November 6 and soon started committing crimes,” the DCP said, adding that the police were making efforts to nab Sanju’s associates.