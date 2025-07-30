Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Married 2 months back, man dies after being hit by speeding car in Delhi

PTI
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 10:04 pm IST

Sachin was returning home in Tigri with his elder brother Sonu, 30, from Dwarka, when they were hit by a speeding car just as they turned.

A 28-year-old man, married just two months ago, died while his elder brother was seriously wounded after being hit by a speeding car at the Bhikaji Cama Place crossing, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the brothers worked as freelance air conditioner mechanics.(Representative)
The incident took place on Sunday around 9.15 pm on Africa Avenue Road.

Sachin was returning home in Tigri with his elder brother Sonu, 30, from Dwarka, when they were hit by a speeding car just as they turned to take Africa Avenue Road.

The car was coming from the AIIMS side on the Ring Road.

Police said the brothers worked as freelance air conditioner mechanics.

Both were rushed to the Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at AIIMS, where Sachin was declared brought dead. Sonu is undergoing treatment, they said.

The car driver, identified as 20-year-old Dev Bhati from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended, police said.

