Mughal Gardens open in Delhi: Denizens, the blooms are back!

Spring starts knocking at the doors of Delhi, officially, when the impeccably manicured lawns of Mughal Gardens — within the precincts of Rashtrapati Bhavan (President’s Estate) — open for visitors. The Udyanotsav 2021 has brought a palette of flowers, which create a canvas on the lush greens.

Masks are mandatory for all visitors at Mughal Gardens, this year. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

But, due to the pandemic, strict guidelines have been put in place this year. Keerti Tiwari, deputy press secretary to the President, says, “Walk-in entry will not be available this year. Through online booking, 100 people will be allowed in each slot to maintain social distancing. No more than five people will be allowed at one spot.”

The murmur of water from lotus-shaped fountains and energetic fountains soothes the soul. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

As per the Covid-19 protocols, it will be ensured that each visitor undergoes thermal scanning at the entry, and no one will be allowed inside without a mask. In fact, through out the say, there will be seven pre-booked hourly slots made available to visitors between 10am and 5pm, wherein the last entry will be allowed at 4pm. “It’s best to avoid bringing the elderly and young children,” adds Tiwari, considering the fact that they are more susceptible to coronavirus.

Over 130 varieties of roses are blooming in the gardens, alongside more than 70 varieties of other flowering plants. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

For the plant lovers, there’s plenty in store to explore. PN Joshi, from Rashtrapati Bhavan’s horticulture department, says, “Over 130 varieties of roses are blooming in the garden this year. Besides these, there are more than 70 varieties of flowering plants across the gardens. Bahut mehnat kari hai humne... jab thand thi aur barish hui, toh flowers ko cover kar dete the plastic sheets se. At times we had to cover certain plants during the night and then uncovered them during day time to ensure that they get the right amount of sunlight as well as remain protected from the unpredictable winter.”

The sunset in the backdrop enhances the beauty of floral carpets created here. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

Ask which is the flowering plant that is special this time around, and Joshi says, “Matthiola incana, which has quite a pleasant fragrance, has bloomed well this time. Isme special ye hai ki iski uniform flowering hui hai, and since it has single spikes, it stands out among the rest.”

China Orange trees are an attraction for not just the visitors but even the monkeys in vicinity. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

Must note:

Do not carry any bags, eatables, water bottle, cameras.

Drinking water and hand sanitiser will be made available inside.

Wearing a mask is mandatory.

Avoid bringing the elderly and young children.

Catch It Live

What: Udyanotsav 2021 Where: Mughal Gardens, Rashtrapati Bhavan (Entry from Gate 35; near North Avenue) On till: March 21 (Closed on Mondays) Timing: 10am to 5pm Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line Booking: www.rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in

