Narela prison set to ease crowding at Tihar Jail: Delhi CM

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said improving judicial infrastructure is a priority for her government, announcing plans to build Delhi’s first high-security prison in Narela and expand court infrastructure to ease pressure on the criminal justice system. Together, these three prisons have a sanctioned capacity of around 10,000 inmates. (HT Archive)

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the Society of Indian Law Firms’s (SILF) mediation centre, the CM said the proposed prison would help decongest the overcrowded Tihar Jail and that the government was also constructing additional court blocks and courtrooms to strengthen legal infrastructure.

“Ease of living cannot be achieved unless ease of justice is fulfilled. We are working to maximise the reach of justice by building additional court blocks and courtrooms and strengthening fast-track courts, and we are also working towards shifting Tihar Jail to the outskirts of Delhi,” said CM Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi government has already begun work on the Narela-based high-security prison, which is being planned as a state-of-the-art correctional complex equipped with modern surveillance and security systems. According to officials, a preliminary project estimate of ₹148.58 crore has been submitted to the Director General (Prisons), and the facility will house 250 high-security cells.

Apart from easing the load on Tihar Jail, the upcoming prison is also expected to reduce overcrowding at Mandoli and Rohini prisons. Together, these three prisons have a sanctioned capacity of around 10,000 inmates, but their current occupancy is nearly double that figure, comprising both undertrials and convicts.

The SILF launched the mediation centre as part of celebrations marking its 25th anniversary on Friday. The event was attended by members of the legal fraternity, including Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani.

SILF president Lalit Bhasin said the mediation centre aims to strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and reduce dependence on prolonged litigation. “This will be a free, non-litigation advisory service that helps people understand where they stand and why settlement is often preferable to prolonged litigation,” said Bhasin.