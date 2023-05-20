NGT’s nod to lighthouse on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its in-principle approval to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the construction of a lighthouse in the greenway of the Yamuna floodplains for surveillance and security of the area. The lighthouse is intended for surveillance and security of the area. (Representational image)

The project, however, will still require a clearance by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said during a hearing held on Friday, the order of which was released on Saturday.

“....We are of the view that on principle, there can be no objection to the proposal if its approved by the HLC (NGT-appointed high-level committee) and is meant for protection of flood plainzone and is within the purview of permissible activity in terms of para 80 of the order of this Tribunal dated January 13, 2015 and the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016,” said the bench in its order.

The HLC in January this year approved the lighthouse project, which is planned to come up on Asita West – one of the 10 restoration projects DDA is undertaking on the Yamuna floodplains by removing encroachments and planting native species.

“This will require examination of the details of the project with its location in context of notified floodplain zone, structural designs, maintenance infrastructure like power backup, basic amenities support and construction period with integrated environmental management requirements. Since after 2015 NGT order, NMCG has been named as the statutory regulator in terms of para 42 of the Ganga order quoted above, in our view further appraisal of activity being permissible should be by NMCG and if permission is given, it should consider all relevant parameters and suitable safeguards found necessary for protection of the flood plain zone of Yamuna,” the tribunal added, stating NMCG may take the decision, preferably within a month’s time, ensuring compliances as per the law.

According to DDA , the structure is likely to occupy an area of about 75-100 sq m, with its height likely to range between 20 and 25 metres. DDA in its plea in NGT has said that the lighthouse will form a part of Asita West, where it is carrying out of the revival of the floodplain through forests and grasslands and through the creation of water bodies and catchment zones. There is also the provision of 75 to 100-metre wide belts long the embankments which are being developed as greenways, with both walking and cycling trails to be there for public involvement.

DDA has also planted around 5,700 trees of native varieties and 52 lakh riverine grasses in the approximately 200 hectare long area in Asita West, according to the NGT order.

“The area has a restored wetland of about 7.4 hectares at the existing depression area and a water body and marshy area, which is rich in biodiversity. The lighthouse serves as a major attraction for the public as a watch tower (for controlled use) by the visitors of this area, thereby also adding to the revenue generation and carrying forward the resolve of involvement of the public at large in this development. The vision is to ensure that the Yamuna Floodplains will be accessible and attractive to the residents of Delhi NCR,” said the green bench.

In its restoration projects, DDA is creating both green buffer zones and greenways along the floodplains. While the green buffer zones, consisting of Yamuna native plants, will be around 300 metres wide and run along the river, the greenways are a belt of around 100 to 150 metres wide and will run along the peripheral roads or embankments. They are meant for development of public amenities, with a continuous trail of pathways and cycle tracks running along it.

Bhim Singh Rawat, an activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said a tab on encroachments can be kept by deploying security guards and using CCTV cameras, stating there was no need to construct such a structure. “The sanctity of the floodplains should be preserved. If we want to use the lighthouse for a better view of the river, we first need to clean the river and focus should be on trapping sewage and connecting it with sewage treatment plants,” he said.