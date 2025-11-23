Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

North Delhi: Man kills woman, dumps her body for resisting rape, arrested

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 03:50 am IST

Officials say the accused fled his jhuggi and boarded a train to Baroda, where he was caught following relatives’ inputs and a detailed analysis of CCTV footage.

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man in a three-state operation for the murder of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found without clothes near Adarsh Nagar railway station on Sunday.

Investigators say the suspect confessed during questioning and are now examining the crime scene and conducting forensic analysis to recover the weapon. (File photo)
Investigators say the suspect confessed during questioning and are now examining the crime scene and conducting forensic analysis to recover the weapon. (File photo)

Police said the accused, identified as Salman, told investigators he strangled and assaulted the woman after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

The case was reported when passersby spotted the woman’s body lying in dense shrubbery near the railway tracks. Police said the body bore multiple injury marks, and a pair of men’s and women’s slippers were recovered from the spot, indicating a struggle. Mahendra Park police registered a murder case and formed several teams to identify the woman and track suspects.

Investigators scanned CCTV cameras along access roads, footpaths and informal tracks leading to the location. One set of footage showed a man walking hurriedly and evasively around the estimated time of the crime. A police officer aware of the probe said the team tracked the man’s path frame by frame and identified him as Salman, who lived in a jhuggi at Sarai Peepal Thala.

When police reached his residence, they found he had fled soon after the incident. Investigators traced his background and learnt he had previously lived and worked in Baroda. A team was sent to his native home in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, where relatives indicated he was likely heading to Baroda to hide with extended family. “A second team moved quickly to Gujarat and apprehended him from a relative’s home” the officer said.

During interrogation, police said Salman confessed that he had approached the woman while she was collecting garbage near Adarsh Nagar railway station and allegedly lured her to the rear side of the station. When she resisted his attempt to rape her, police said he strangled her and then attacked her with a knife and a stone before fleeing. Investigators said he boarded a train to Baroda soon after to evade arrest.

Police said further investigation is underway, including forensic examination of the crime spot and recovery of the weapon.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / North Delhi: Man kills woman, dumps her body for resisting rape, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Salman for the murder of a 40-year-old woman found near Adarsh Nagar railway station. He confessed to strangling and assaulting her after she resisted his rape attempt. The police traced him through CCTV footage and apprehended him in Gujarat. Further investigations, including forensic examinations, are ongoing.