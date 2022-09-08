Old jamun trees preserved; over 4,000 trees now under revamped Central Vista
While 69 trees in total had to be transplanted for the project, 47 of these were transplanted within the Central Vista Avenue, with 22 being transplanted outside
The newly revamped Central Vista Avenue (CVA), which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening, will consist of over 4,000 different trees, with the original Jamun trees preserved under the plan, officials said.
While 69 trees in total had to be transplanted for the project, 47 of these were transplanted within the CVA, with 22 being transplanted outside.
However, the plan includes the addition of 191 new trees, out of which 140 have already been planted in the avenue, Central Public Works Department’s (CPWD) project plan shows.
The original species palette at the Central Vista Avenue (CVA) only consisted of jamuns, pine species and topiaries of Bistendu and Moulsari.
Also Read: DMRC to provide bus services from tomorrow for those visiting Central Vista
According to a 1930 image plan, the original tree landscape consisted of only 454 trees in all and the trees were planted in an array of crosses on both sides of the Rajpath crossing, creating a serrated pattern along CVA.
CPWD said comprehensive planting strategy has been developed, based on the original formal planting pattern and 140 new trees have already been planted.
“The idea is to replicate the same pattern as the original, but with more trees. A total of 191 new trees will also be added to the Central Vista,” said a CPWD official.
During the project, all existing trees had to be surveyed, with each tree subsequently being geo-tagged, mapped and catalogued as per species, size, health and age.
Earlier, CVA had 3,890 trees in total, with the addition of new trees, already taking the total to 4,008, officials added.
The total green area in Central Vista Avenue is around 3,60,809sqms, out of which around 1,56,823sqms have Nilgiri grass. Around 3,000sqms will meanwhile consist of flower beds on the canal edge, officials said.
“A total of 101acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to the location,” the official added.
Proper slopes and drain channels have been integrated to minimise any damage that may be caused by stagnation of water, the plan revealed.
Following apprehensions that the original jamun trees would be felled or transplanted for the project, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had clarified last year that no jamun trees will be uprooted.
The union minister had also said only a few trees will be transplanted as part of the project, with that the overall green cover that increases under the plan.
-
Who is Poornachandra Tejaswi everybody is tweeting about | 5 facts on the author
Former CM and JDS second-in-command, HD Kumaraswamy, said it is a unique experience to read the works of Tejaswi, who gave many unique contribution, including Karwalo, Kirugoorina Gayyaligalu, Abachoorina Post Offisu, Parisarada Kathe, Chidambara Rahasya and Jugari Cross. Kannada novelist Poornachandra Tejaswi's' first short story was Linga Banda, that described the rainy Western Ghats from the eyes of a boy. His wife Rajeshwari passed away in December last year. She was 84 years old.
-
UP orders probe into video of students forced to clean toilet at Ballia school
LUCKNOW: A widely-circulated video of a bunch of bare-footed students cleaning a toilet at a school in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has prompted the district administration to order a probe. Ballia's basic education officer Maniram Singh said he has taken note of the widely-circulated video of a primary school in the district in which students were told to clean a toilet. The Sohaon block education officer Lokesh Mishra said he is investigating the matter.
-
2 nihangs, waiter hack ‘intoxicated’ man to death near Golden Temple
Enraged that an “inebriated man was consuming tobacco” in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, two nihangs and a waiter hacked Harmanjit Singh to death outside a hotel on Mahana Singh Road in the wee hours of Thursday. While the nihangs were stabbing Harmanjit Singh, one of the waiters, Ramandeep Singh, a resident Khalsa College, Amritsar, also joined the assaulters. The incident took place at around 1 am, merely 800 m away from the Golden Temple.
-
SBI misreads Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonours it; fined ₹85,000
A State Bank of India branch has been fined Rs 85,177 by the Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum for dishonouring a cheque after failing to properly recognise a Kannada numeral on it. Vadirajacharya Inamdar issued an SBI cheque for Rs 6,000 to Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited towards his electricity bill on September 3, 2020. The cheque was filled in Kannada including the numerals.
-
Bengaluru hotels offer rooms at discounted prices for the flood affected
Bengaluru hotels said on Wednesday that they will offer discounted rooms for people whose homes had been flooded by heavy rain over the past few days. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents. Flood waters remain in several gated societies in Bengaluru's Sarjapura Road, Yemalur and Bellandur areas.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics