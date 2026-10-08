Over 3.5 million free trips recorded since Saheli card launch: Delhi govt

More than 35,00,000 women commuters travelled on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses between October 1 and 6, with over 25,00,000 making trips since the notification of the Pink Saheli Smart Card-based free travel scheme on October 3, officials said on Wednesday. (HT Archive)

The figures come as the government continues to roll out the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)-enabled Pink Saheli Smart Card, which allows eligible Delhi-resident women to travel free on AC and non-AC DTC and cluster buses. The facility is also available to Delhi-resident transgender persons.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said women who have not yet obtained the card need not panic, as the registration and card-making process will continue until all eligible beneficiaries are covered.

“There is no need for any woman to panic or worry about the Pink Saheli Smart Card. The government is continuing the card-making process so that every eligible woman can obtain her card conveniently,” Singh said.

The transport department has set up 38 Pink pass distribution centres across Delhi for registration and issuance of the smart cards. Special camps are also being organised at different locations to facilitate the transition to the new system.

The centres have been spread across south, north, east and west Delhi. Among the locations are Nehru Place, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, Jamia, JNU and Mehrauli in south Delhi; Wazirpur, Azadpur, Rohini, Narela, Bawana and North Campus in north Delhi; Burari, Kashmere Gate, Nand Nagri, Shahdara, Seemapuri and Hasanpur in east Delhi; and Uttam Nagar, Shadipur, Dwarka, Hari Nagar, Punjabi Bagh and Bindapur in west Delhi.

Singh’s office said the strong response in the first few days indicated that the smart card system was being widely adopted by women commuters.

“More than 35,00,000 women commuters have travelled on DTC buses in the first six days of October, while over 25,00,000 have travelled since the October 3 notification,” he said.

The minister said the government was expanding card-making and facilitation arrangements to ensure that eligible women could shift to the new system without inconvenience.