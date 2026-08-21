Police have registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the direction of a city court after allegations that a seven-year-old was sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura. Police file case over sexual assault of 7-yr-old girl in northeast Delhi

The incident allegedly took place on August 5 at the residence where the minor lived with her father. While both her parents were away, the accused allegedly visited the home and asked the minor to change her clothes, saying that he would take her to her mother, but then sexually assaulted her, according to a police officer aware of the matter.

The incident came to light on August 8 when the minor’s father sent the allegations to police through an unsigned speed post.

The investigating officer (IO) contacted the girl’s father and asked him to produce the child before police for counselling, recording of her statement and medical and other legal formalities. However, the father allegedly told police that the child was out of town.

Her father, then moved an application under Section 175(3) (empowers the magistrate to order an investigation and registration of an FIR) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before a city court. On the court’s directions, police registered an FIR at Bhajanpura police station under sections 65(2) (punishment for the rape of a female who is under 12 years of age) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act.

Police said no arrest has been made so far and the allegations are being investigated with all relevant evidence and circumstances are being examined.