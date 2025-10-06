With the arrest of two men, the Delhi Police busted a prostitution racket running at a spa centre in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh earlier this week. Police on Saturday said they have also rescued eight women from the centre. Prostitution racket busted in Central Delhi, 8 women rescued

Acting on a tip-off, an official from the Anti-Narcotics Cell posing as a customer, was sent to Thai Den Spa on Tank Road. “The decoy customer was offered a choice of eight women and was asked to pay ₹3,000 extra for sexual services. After the deal was confirmed, the raiding team, which included women officers, entered the premises and apprehended those involved,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The arrested accused are Ishwar Dass, 69, manager of the centre and a resident of Rani Bagh, and his associate, Sikendra Thakur, 42, from Pandav Nagar.

The eight rescued women have been assigned a counsellor appointed under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act), an officer informed. A case was registered under sections 3 (keeping or allowing premises to be used as a brothel), 4 (living on earnings of prostitution), and 5 (inducing a person for prostitution) of the ITP Act at Karol Bagh police station.

“Upon interrogation, the accused admitted to running a prostitution racket at the centre for around two years,” the officer added.

Police said efforts are on to see if more people are involved in the nexus.