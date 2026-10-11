PWD floats tenders for 200 anti-smog guns across Delhi

New Delhi: Multiple road divisions have started floating tenders for the deployment of truck-mounted anti-smog guns, with the Public Works Department (PWD) set to deploy 200 such machines to control dust pollution across the city over the next three years, officials said on Saturday. An anti-smog gun deployed at Man Singh Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The North-West Road division has floated a ₹34.35-crore tender for 19 of these machines. The North division has also floated a tender for their procurement at ₹28.93 crore, while the South East division issued a tender for hiring these machines at an estimated cost of ₹14.46 crore.

According to officials, the selected contractors will provide, operate and maintain the equipment during September 2026-June 2027, September 2027-June 2028 and September 2028-June 2029.

The machines must be mounted on BS-VI compliant CNG or electric trucks with a minimum gross vehicle weight of 13,500 kg, officials explained, adding that the vehicles must not be older than January 2026 and should have water tankers with a capacity of at least 8,000 litre.

The anti-smog guns must have a minimum horizontal throw of 30 metres under windless conditions, while the equipment must be capable of horizontal and vertical movement, as per the tender document, also seen by HT. The vehicles will also be required to have GPS-enabled tracking, front and rear cameras, road-washing headers and arrangements for washing trees.

Contractors must ensure at least two trips during an eight-hour shift, with no additional payment for completing extra trips within the stipulated working hours, the tender stated. Daily water-refilling receipts from authorised sources must also be submitted to qualify for payment.

Officials have also mandated that the equipment be deployed exclusively for the assigned work. Contractors will also have to install at least two 360-degree pan-tilt-zoom cameras linked to a centralised command and control centre, with recordings maintained for at least 30 days.