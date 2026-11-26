Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
Repeat offender released from jail sexually assaults Delhi girl, 10, after dragging her from park to car
A recently released convict, arrested in a 2018 POCSO case, allegedly dragged a 10-year-old girl towards a car in northwest Delhi before people rescued her.
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a recently released repeat offender after he picked her up from a park in northwest Delhi and took her to a nearby car on Tuesday evening, police said.
Police officers said Rajesh, who was arrested in a similar case involving a minor in north Delhi in 2018 and was later convicted, had recently been released from jail. He was in the park when he allegedly spotted the girl and picked her up.
The girl, a Class 4 student at a private school in Delhi, was on her way to her uncle’s house when she stopped at the park, where the incident took place, officers said.
“As per the girl, she was inside the park when the accused came and dragged her towards a car. He attempted to rape her when she started screaming and the members of the public nearby heard her. They all rushed to help her. They caught the accused and assaulted him. They also made a PCR call,” a senior police officer said.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
Police said Rajesh was arrested in a similar case of sexually assaulting a minor in Roop Nagar in 2018 and was subsequently convicted and sent to prison.
“He was recently released from jail and again went on to target a minor. The members of the public saved the minor and caught the accused in time,” another officer said.
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