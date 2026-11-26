A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a recently released repeat offender after he picked her up from a park in northwest Delhi and took her to a nearby car on Tuesday evening, police said. Delhi police said the accused was convicted in a 2018 case involving a minor. He was recently released from prison before allegedly targeting another girl. more

Police officers said Rajesh, who was arrested in a similar case involving a minor in north Delhi in 2018 and was later convicted, had recently been released from jail. He was in the park when he allegedly spotted the girl and picked her up.

The girl, a Class 4 student at a private school in Delhi, was on her way to her uncle’s house when she stopped at the park, where the incident took place, officers said.

“As per the girl, she was inside the park when the accused came and dragged her towards a car. He attempted to rape her when she started screaming and the members of the public nearby heard her. They all rushed to help her. They caught the accused and assaulted him. They also made a PCR call,” a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Police said Rajesh was arrested in a similar case of sexually assaulting a minor in Roop Nagar in 2018 and was subsequently convicted and sent to prison.

“He was recently released from jail and again went on to target a minor. The members of the public saved the minor and caught the accused in time,” another officer said.