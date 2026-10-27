RTR flyover reopened for light vehicles

The Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover on the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi was reopened to light vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, from Monday night, but heavy vehicles will continue to be diverted, said Delhi Traffic Police.

“Heavy commercial vehicles will remain prohibited for the next 7-8,” police said in a post on X.

The flyover towards Vasant Vihar from Delhi airport had been shut since October 20 when at least three cracks were detected on its main carriageway, forcing vehicles travelling between Delhi airport, Gurugram, Dwarka and south Delhi to take alternative routes and thousands of commuters had to bear the brunt of diversions on one of the National Capital Region’s busiest corridors.

A police officer said height barriers and rumble strips were being installed late Monday night for security purposes.

The repair work was completed on Friday, following which cube compressive strength tests and load testing were carried out on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has undertaken an audit to assess the overall health of the 17-year-old structure and identify any additional strengthening or maintenance work required.

“A comprehensive structural audit is underway to ensure the strength and long-term safety of this flyover,” said minister Parvesh Verma, who inspected the site in the morning on Monday along with Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“The temporary closure was a necessary step, taken solely in the interest of public safety, and that the department acted swiftly to restore connectivity within a week,” Verma added.

Completed in 2009, the Old RTR flyover has served as a vital link for airport-bound traffic from south Delhi for over 17 years. After its closure last week, an inspection revealed the deterioration of the concrete in the gap slab section, visible cracks on the road, and exposed iron reinforcement rods.

A senior PWD official said a lack of regular repair and maintenance could be one of the reasons for such deterioration.

“The flyover has not seen comprehensive repair and strengthening work over the last two decades. That could be one of the reasons behind the damage to the concrete deck slab,” the official said.

Lack of regular maintenance

Completed in 2009, the Old RTR flyover has served as a vital link for airport-bound traffic from south Delhi for over 17 years. After its closure last week, an inspection revealed the deterioration of the concrete in the gap slab section, visible cracks on the road, and exposed iron reinforcement rods.

A senior PWD official said a lack of regular repair and maintenance could be one of the reasons for such deterioration. “A structural audit of the entire flyover structure is being carried out. The flyover has not seen comprehensive repair and strengthening work over the last two decades. That could be one of the reasons behind the damage to the concrete deck slab,” the official said.

A secondsenior official said that flyovers require repair and strengthening at regular intervals especially for expansion joints and spalled concrete.

An expansion joint is a small gap that provides space for the concrete to expand and contract. It is an iron joint placed between concrete slabs to prevent damage to concrete and absorb vibrations. The repair work focuses primarily on replacing expansion joints and elastomeric bearings — components that absorb stress, temperature-related expansion, and the constant weight of traffic.

“In many flyovers, spalled concrete and signs of honeycombing will also be addressed to prevent structural degradation. Honeycombing of the concrete refers to the formation of voids or air pockets in concrete, resembling a honeycomb like structure, due to poor filling of the formwork. Spalling of the concrete refers to flaking of concrete from a larger mass, often caused by internal pressure from rusting and freeze-thaw cycles,” the second official added.