SIR: Delhi poll officials verify 1,362,162 electoral roll deficiencies

New Delhi: Election authorities have verified 1,362,162 cases of “no mapping” and “logical discrepancy” in Delhi’s electoral rolls after collecting documents from electors, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said on Wednesday. The verification is part of the ongoing exercise to dispose of notices, claims and objections received during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (HT Archive)

The verification is part of the ongoing exercise to dispose of notices, claims and objections received during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting voters who have received notices and collecting required documents from them. This means voters do not have to visit election offices for hearings.

The Delhi CEO reviewed the progress of notices, claims and objections with district election officials, electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant EROs on Wednesday.

The election office is also conducting a special drive to identify eligible voters who were left out of the draft electoral rolls. Under instructions issued by the Election Commission on October 1, BLOs are visiting homes to identify eligible voters and help them enrol through Form 6. Special camps will also be held at all polling station in Delhi on October 9 and 1.

The election office also held special camps at colleges and universities on Wednesday to encourage young voters to enrol. The camps will continue on October 8, with BLOs helping students fill forms and address SIR-related queries.

People who were displaced after demolition of their colonies and those who shifted their residence were also added in the ASDD list and can approach these camps for enrolment.

The claims and objections process will remain open till October 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.

The CEO’s office said all notices, claims and objections will be disposed of by November 30, according to the SIR schedule.

According to the daily bulletin issued on Wednesday, Delhi’s electoral authorities have received 278,383 forms since the claims and objections process began on August 3. Of these, 198,731 were Form-6 applications for inclusion, 364 Form-6A applications, 5,643 Form-7 applications and 73,645 Form-8 applications for corrections or shifting of address.