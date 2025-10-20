Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Social media ‘influencer’ among three held in two cyber crime cases

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:56 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The three were arrested from Lucknow (File photo)
    The three were arrested from Lucknow (File photo)

    Posing as an Army official, Rawat advertised a fake tractor sale at an online marketplace which the complainant came across

    New Delhi: Three men, including a 19-year-old “social media influencer”, were arrested from Lucknow in two separate cases of cyber frauds registered at central Delhi’s cyber police station, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

    The three were identified as Hukum Singh Rawat, who has nearly one lakh followers on his social media account, and Alok Kumar (32) and Aditya Shukla (22).

    “In the first case, Kumar and Shukla were linked to an interstate cyber crime syndicate that scammed people by offering fraudulent job offers. The duo would arrange bank accounts and sell them to cyber criminals for a share in the cheated money,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said.

    On October 6, Valsan said, 28-year-old Smita Verma filed a complaint that she received a remote job offer on a social media app which involved rating hotels. The woman was initially paid 150 and 90, but was later lured into investing money for “prepaid tasks”. She was eventually cheated of 31,800. A case was registered on Verma’s complaint and investigation was taken up.

    “By analysing the transactions, police arrested Kumar and Shukla on October 7 and 12, respectively. Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver, posed as a property dealer and opened two bank accounts, which he sold to cyber criminals for a 1.5% commission. Shukla opened six bank accounts and sold them to the syndicate for 3–4% commission,” added Valsan.

    In another case, Rawat was arrested on October 14 for duping one Dalip Kumar of over 1.8 lakh in June. Posing as an Army official, Rawat advertised a fake tractor sale at an online marketplace which the complainant came across. He transferred money to Rawat over several installments to purchase the “tractor” only to find out that he had been scammed.

    “Rawat intended to use the proceeds to hire artists and purchase equipment to boost his social media profile,” said DCP Valsan.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Social Media ‘influencer’ Among Three Held In Two Cyber Crime Cases
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes