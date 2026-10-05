Swiss President to visit Noida International Airport during India tour

Noida:President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin will visit the Noida International Airport on Tuesday as part of his state visit to India from October 5 to 7, Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) said on Sunday. Officials said Parmelin will review the airport’s modern terminal and business facilities, including the cargo terminal and other arrangements.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Officials said Parmelin will review the airport’s modern terminal and business facilities, including the cargo terminal and other arrangements. “He will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders,” said an NIAL official aware of the development.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) additional chief executive officer Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, who is also the nodal officer for Noida International Airport, confirmed that the Swiss President is scheduled to visit the airport on October 6.

This will be Parmelin’s second visit to India this year. He earlier visited the country to participate in the AI Impact Summit in Delhi in February, officials said.

A delegation-level meeting will be held between Parmelin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, during which discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and other issues will take place, NIAL officials said.

Parmelin’s visit is expected to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and encourage new investment and collaboration, officials said. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour, they added.

The airport at Jewar began commercial passenger operations on June 15, 2026, with IndiGo operating the first flight from Lucknow. Cargo operations began two days later, on June 17. Preparations are underway for the airport’s international flights, expected from December this year, officials said.