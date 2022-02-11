Top DU panel gives final approval to new undergraduate curriculum framework

The Delhi University’s executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the varsity, on Friday gave its final seal of approval to the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF) 2022. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the curriculum framework outlines 176 credits for a four-year Honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year degree along with a provision of multiple entry and exits.

The curriculum framework was ratified by the EC after it was passed by the academic council (AC) on Wednesday. While 11 elected members of the AC dissented against the proposal, three EC members recorded their dissent to the proposal on Friday.

Last month, the university had put the draft UGCF in the public domain and sought feedback from stakeholders. Based on the feedback thus received, the framework was revised and placed for discussion before the AC and EC.

Under the new framework, a certificate will be awarded to students who exit at the end of the first year after securing 44 credits.

A diploma shall be awarded to students who exit at the end of the second year with 88 credits.

Students will secure a bachelors degree with honours if they exit at the end of the third year with 132 credits in a single core discipline course.

In the fourth year of the programme, students can either choose to pursue a Honours degree in a particular discipline or a Honours degree with research with 176 credits.

In their dissent note on Friday, EC members Seema Das, Ashok Agarwal and Rajpal Singh Pawar agreed with the concerns flagged by the dissenting members of the academic council. They said these concerns have been “brushed aside” in passing a “hurried, half-baked restructuring”.

Dissenting EC members also emphasised on absorption of d hoc teachers and sought the adoption of a December 5 letter from the MHRD ministry (now education ministry). In that communication, the ministry had assured in 2019 that all serving ad hoc teachers will be called for interviews for permanent positions.

“We also urge the university administration to put an agenda item and adopt the December 5 letter of MHRD (now ministry of education). We demand the absorption (of ad hoc teachers) first before any restructuring of the academic curriculum is undertaken,” stated the dissent note.

EC member Seema Das said the reduction in overall credits meant that there will be a loss of teaching hours and subsequent displacement of teachers.

Das added that the reduction in credits for discipline specific core courses would lead to the dilution of the syllabus content as well. “We had earlier suggested that the number of credits for discipline specific core courses is raised. Due to reduced credits, academic rigour and standards will be diluted,” said Das.

Another dissenting EC member, advocate Ashok Agarwal, said it was important to exercise caution in the implementation of the UGCF so as to avoid a repeat of FYUP 2013 which was rolled back following widespread protest from students.

He said concerns have been raised about the adverse impact of the new framework on the quality of education and teachers’ workload, which necessitated a wider consultation with departments and colleges.

“The UGCF along with MEES (multiple entry and exit system) and ABC (academic bank of credits) is a major overhaul. DU is known for its undergraduate studies. Given the number of students and teachers involved in UG studies, it is important to tread with caution and not repeat mistakes of the FYUP 2013,” said Agarwal.

However, EC member VS Negi said the varsity has assured that no teacher will be displaced if workload issues were to arise.

“UGCF was approved today by incorporating a few changes with respect to languages, sports and optional courses. More languages will be offered to students to choose from. Physical education and sports were also added as subjects. They will have more flexibility and interdisciplinarity,” said Negi, who is a member of the right-wing teachers’ group National Teachers’ Democratic Front.

Besides approval of the curriculum framework, a number of other matters were also discussed by EC in its Friday meeting. Das said the issue of initiation of paid maternity leave for ad hoc teachers and contractual staff was raised. “We raised concerns about the non-implementation of paid maternity leave provision for ad hoc teachers. In some colleges, steps have been taken for the implementation of maternity leave but administrative hurdles are causing delays in implementation in other colleges,” said Das.