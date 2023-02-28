Twitter wall of Delhi's traffic police dept flooded with complaints as jams add to people’s headache

The Twitter wall of Delhi's traffic police department was filled with complaints on Tuesday as people shared videos and photos of massive traffic snarls in various parts of the national capital. Several people complained that areas including Paschim Vihar, Delhi-Gurugram expressway, Punjabi Bagh ring road, India Gate, GTB hospital, etc were facing major roadblocks and demanded solutions, tagging the traffic department. A Twitter user shared a photo of traffic congestion. claiming it was from CDR Chowk and tagged traffic department for help.(Twitter/@Dharmegautam)

While some people said that certain places faced traffic problems due to metro constructions, others cited the reason as illegal parking and blamed lack of traffic personnel in the area for the poor management. A Twitter user @anoop121anoop claimed that HC Sen road in Old Delhi faces this issue on a daily basis as some people carry out loading - unloading of trucks during busy hours of the day, resulting in congestion. “HC Sen road near police station Kotwali daily traffic jams cause illegal loading and uploading …no traffic staff there….. school children are stuck…pls take strict action anoop yadav.. @dtptraffic @LtGovDelhi @bharg_sanjay,” his tweet read.

Also Read| G20 Summit: Traffic jams reported in south and central Delhi

While another user @muskeshgupta1 tweeted about a severe traffic jam at Behra enclave near Peeragarhi in Paschim Vihar and asked for help. Another user @Nitincritic also shared the same problem and asked the traffic department to identify the cause of the daily traffic jam in the area.

Meanwhile, @LatarahulC’s shared a photo showing heavy traffic which he claimed was of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara. One user also claimed that a road near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is facing major traffic woes for over an hour because the red light there is not working.

Some users also complained about traffic jams at India Gate. Following the complaints, the traffic department responded individually to people saying that the concerned traffic staff had been sent to the respective areas to check the situation. It also asked users to report traffic violations on Delhi roads on its app ‘Traffic Sentinel’.

Earlier around noon, traffic jams were also reported in areas including Jasola to Okhla in underpass, Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg, etc. Some of these congetions were reported in the wake of the visit of delegates from G20 countries in Delhi from Wednesday onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON