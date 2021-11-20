Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Will return after repeal process goes through in Parliament’
‘Will return after repeal process goes through in Parliament’

Several protesters said that the events of the past year fuelled anger and mistrust against the Centre and BJP.
Farmers at New Delhi's Singh border celebrate after Centre announced that it would repeal the three farm laws.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
ByKainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a repeal of the three contentious farm laws, breaking a year-long impasse and asked protesting farmers to return to their homes, demonstrators at the three borders across Delhi exhibited mistrust and said they will not leave the protest spots unless the laws were repealed in Parliament.

Sukhbir Singh, 43, a farmer from Moga, Punjab, who has been protesting at the Singhu border since November 26 last year, said the mistrust stems from the fact that the government has gone back on its promises several times. “The government is known to sway from one side to another. We welcome the announcement, but we will wait till the laws are repealed on paper and other demands of the farmers are met, including removal of all fabricated cases against us,” he said

Several protesters said that the events of the past year fuelled anger and mistrust against the Centre and BJP. “It takes a toll to travel back and forth,” said Gurdeep Singh, a computer engineer from Kurukshetra in Haryana who came to the protest site for three days in December last year but decided to stay throughout these months. “We have been killed and mowed down. All this will not be forgotten,” he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer groups, said that it is mobilising farmers from several states to mark the first anniversary of farmer agitation on November 26.

“More people will start coming in by evening (Friday),” said Prakash Singh, a farmer from Moradabad at Ghazipur.

(With inputs from Soumya Pillai and Paras Singh)

Saturday, November 20, 2021
