Woman, 3 daughters murdered in Delhi’s Samaipur Badli; husband prime suspect

A 30-year-old woman and her three daughters aged between three and five were found murdered with their throats slit at their residence in outer North Delhi’s Samaipur Badli on Wednesday morning, police said, and added the woman’s husband, a vegetable vendor, is the prime suspect and is absconding. Police said multiple teams have been constituted to trace the accused. (Shutterstock)

Deputy police commissioner Hareshwar Swami said that the killings came to light around 8am when neighbours alerted them after repeated knocks on the door of the family’s house in Chandan Park went unanswered. “A police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of the woman and the three children lying inside a ground-floor room in a pool of blood.”

Police identified the woman as Anita and said the her husband, Munchun Kewat, who is from Bihar’s Patna, worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi.

“The throats of the four appear to have been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The crime team and forensic science laboratory team have inspected the scene and collected exhibits,” Swami said.

Police said multiple teams have been constituted to trace Kewat. The bodies of the four have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 103(1) (murder).