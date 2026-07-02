Woman booked for murdering ‘suspicious’ husband in east Delhi

New Delhi The woman was arrested and booked for murder. (Representative photo)

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death with her dupatta in an altercation at their residence in Rashid Market near Jagatpuri in east Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, police said. She was arrested later from a gurudwara in east Delhi where she had been hiding after fleeing the house, as her mother-in-law saw her reportedly strangling the victim, the police said.

The accused was identified by her single name, Alisha, and was booked for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Jagatpuri police station. The dupatta she used to strangle her husband, Mustakeem alias Sahil, was seized as evidence, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

DCP Meena said that according to the version of events shared by the woman, her husband suspected her of having an extramarital affair and on Wednesday night, he seized her mobile phone to look for evidence. When she asked him to return it, he refused.

“It led to an argument between them. The woman has alleged that her husband assaulted her. In a fit of rage, she sat on his chest and strangled him using her dupatta. Shortly after, the victim’s mother entered the room. The accused then fled the scene and went to the gurudwara to hide,” the DCP said.

The DCP said the police were informed about the incident at 3.52am, following which a team took the victim to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.