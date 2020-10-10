Delhi riots: Accused asked to return copies of charge sheet

delhi

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:37 IST

The sessions court hearing the Delhi riots case asked the lawyers of the 15 accused to return soft copies of the charge sheet made available to them by the police on September 21 after the latter admitted that the identities of some protected witnesses had been inadvertently revealed in these, and also ordered that the identities not be revealed to anyone.

The move came after the Delhi Police informed a sessions court presided over by additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat on Friday that people with “vested interests” have approached at least three protected witnesses listed in the charge sheet in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The court also ordered that the accused be given another copy after removal of the files containing the details of the witnesses.

Judge Rawat said the investigating officer erred by placing the document containing the details of the witnesses as part of the charge sheet and handing it to the accused.

“The sole idea is to protect the identity of the witnesses and to ensure their safety and security,” the court said.

A two-page document listing the names and addresses of at least 15 protected witnesses, who gave evidence against those arrested for conspiracy in the Delhi riots, was included in the police’s charge sheet filed in a city court last month. The document contained the names and address of protected witness --- otherwise referred to only by their pseudonyms such as Alpha, Beta, Hector, Delta, Echo, and Mike. The statements of the protected witnesses were recorded before different judges between March and August. A statement before a judge is admissible evidence. These witnesses hold the key to police’s narrative that the riots were part of a larger conspiracy and orchestrated by people protesting the new Citizenship Amendment Act. The witnesses were insiders or friends of the accused and claim to have been present in meetings or seen or heard the accused conspiring.

On Friday, Delhi police moved an application in court stating that the mistake was inadvertent. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that it was necessary to protect the identity of the witnesses and requested the court that the document also be extracted from the judicial file and replaced with a truncated version with the original being sealed and kept on record. Prasad also urged the court that a direction be also issued to all the accused and their lawyers to delete and destroy any copy/prints made out of the soft copy.

The court ordered immediate steps to the effect and posted the matter for further hearing on October 15.

Delhi police officers did not wish to comment on their claims before the court about people approaching the witnesses.

At least 53 persons died while 400 others were injured in the 2020 Delhi riots. The clashes started when groups of people -- one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and another opposing it -- clashed near the Jafrabad metro station on the evening of February 23. It snowballed into large-scale Hindu-Muslims clashes in parts of northeast Delhi between February 23 and 27. Delhi police have arrested at least 21 people for conspiring to start the riots; 15 have been charged so far.

The arrested persons include prominent faces of the anti CAA protests such as former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, and student activists Sharjeel Imam, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Safoora Zargar. Police have alleged that those arrested raised funds for and planned the riots, mobilised rioters under the garb of the sit-in anti-CAA protests. The latter have denied the allegations and accused the police of launching a witch hunt against anti-government voices.