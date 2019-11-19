Driver didn’t heed our warning that earthmover’s brake may have failed: warkaris

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:57 IST

Pune The Tuesday morning accident at Dive ghat that killed two warkaris and injured 17 could have been avoided had the driver heeded to the warnings posed by the pilgrims.

According to Sanjeev Mahale, who was a part of the procession, the group had apparently requested the driver of earthmover to not venture on the slope as the brakes of the earthmover had failed. The driver had allegedly hit a stationary two-wheeler before driving down the incline, gathering speed due to brake failure, and mowing down the pilgrims. However, the eyewitness said, the driver was adamant and ventured ahead, which led to the accident.

Kartik Patil, a young warkari at the procession said, “We were walking on the road chanting hymns when we saw the earthmover ram into a two-wheeler on account of brake failure. He waited for thirty minutes then drove down the slope. He again lost control over the vehicle and ran over the warkaris. Had he listened to us, the tragedy could have been averted.”

The driver, identified as Niranjan Kumar Das (33), a resident of Bihar, had come to Pune for a railway station related project, two months ago. The vehicle stood 200 metres ahead of the procession, on a slope. An eyewitness had told the driver to wait at the spot till the procession passes by the stretch.

The warkari procession was on its way to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district from Pandharpur in Solapur district as part of the centuries-old tradition of commemorating the lifetime of Sant Namdev Maharaj.

Mahale said, “I heard some of the warkaris telling the driver about the dangers of driving without brakes on the slope. We walked ahead and fifteen minutes later we heard the commotion. We could not figure out what was happening and were left shocked seeing warkaris lying in blood and moaning in pain.”

The warkaris also expressed their disappointment over poor police presence and said that necessary staff required to maintain traffic and security measures were not stationed by the administration.

Bandya Tatya Karhadkar, a well-known warkari community leader, said, “We warkaris are in a state of shock and grief. We are with all the families of the bereaved and those injured.”

Suraj Bandgar, incharge, Loni Kalbhor police station said, “We will take all details on record and a case will be filed against the accused who has been booked for rash and negligent driving as of now. We have carried out the accused’s medical examination and interrogation is on.”

Names of deceased:

Sopan Maharaj Namdas (36)

Atul Maharaj Alshi (24)

Names of injured:

Vishnu Sopan Hulwal (35)

Shubham Nandkishore Aware (23)

Deepak Ashok Lasure (19)

Gajanan Santosh Mankar (20)

Vaibhav Laxman Barathe (28)

Abhay Amrut Mokampalle (19)

Kritiman Prakash Giraje (23)

Akash Manikrao Bhatte (30)

Dnyaneshwar Nivruttirao Kadam (40)

Goroba Jagde (35),

Vinod Lahase (30),

Namdev Punja Sagar (34),

Sopan Mhasalkar (25),

Gajanan Suresh Mankar (20),

Sopan Nimnath Masalikar (25)

