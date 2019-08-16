Fire at godown, no one hurt

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:48 IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a godown at a farmhouse in south Delhi’s Ghitorni on Friday evening. Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said the fire was reported to them around 6.50 pm and 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

“Drums stored inside the godown has oil containers. Our men doused the fire with a struggle of more than an hour. The fire apparently was sparked following a short circuit. No one was injured in the fire,” Garg said.

