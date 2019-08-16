e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Fire at godown, no one hurt

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a godown at a farmhouse in south Delhi’s Ghitorni on Friday evening. Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said the fire was reported to them around 6.50 pm and 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

“Drums stored inside the godown has oil containers. Our men doused the fire with a struggle of more than an hour. The fire apparently was sparked following a short circuit. No one was injured in the fire,” Garg said.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:48 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss