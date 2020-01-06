e-paper
Cities / Fire at Pan Card Club in Baner

Fire at Pan Card Club in Baner

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: A structure on the premises of the Pan Card Club in Baner has been completely gutted in a fire on Monday afternoon. Five vehicles and multiple officers of the Pune city fire brigade were at the spot to control the blaze.

The source of the fire has not yet been ascertained. No casualties have been reported.

After an hour of fire fighting, the blaze was brought under control. Assistant fire officer Ramesh Gangad said that the club building with hotel rooms was not affected.

Further details are awaited.

